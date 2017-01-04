Just two days after Malik Hooker declared for the NFL, Junior cornerback Gareon Conley has made his announcement to pursue a pro career.

Similar to Hooker, Conley is expected to be a first-round draft pick as a cornerback, according to Fox28.

Considering his NFL Projections, cornerback Marshon Lattimore will likely declare early as well.

