OSU Buckeyes are considered the greatest college football program in the sport which is why it shouldn’t be surprising that so many wind up forgoing their education in favor of potentially being drafted in the NFL.

Since their season concluded with a 31-0 loss to Clemson, four players have announced their intention to move on to bigger and better things:

Cornerback Gareon Conley

Safety Malik Hooker

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan

Wide Receiver Noah Brown

Brown, the most recent to announce posted a heartfelt thanks to the Buckeyes, OSU and those that have supported him on his journey to the NFL draft.

With that said, some fans are less than enthused and worry that had Brown waited another year, he could have gotten more mileage out of his move to the NFL draft:

@Nb_Eight0 bruh you can’t even shake big ten secondaries let alone NFL — THE Bad ❌an (@BuckeyeMut) January 8, 2017

@Nb_Eight0 @MalikHooker24 wrong move bro, couple more years and you could’ve been a first round talent. — Sean Lance (@slance0789) January 8, 2017

@Nb_Eight0 this might be the dumbest decision ever — Jason Wilson (@jason_wlson79) January 8, 2017

Noah Brown made the rounds earlier last year with his incredible catch versus Oklahoma:

