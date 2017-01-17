Update: In a statement to the Columbus Dispatch, company spokesman Sean Hughes said Megabus “is restructuring our network to reflect the changing travel patterns that we are experiencing due to historically low fuel prices, growing private and government subsidized inter-city coach operators, as well as rail services and low-cost airlines. We are very proud of our decade success of moving more than 50 million passengers to more than 100 cities around the country. Megabus.com continues to evaluate routes and will make the necessary future adjustments based on customer demand.”

Megabus has cut services to Cleveland, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh from Columbus.

Original Article Published Jan. 16 2017

Yes, you read that right. When utilizing their site to purchase tickets from Columbus you are given this:

Currently, no option to travel to or from Columbus is available on the site.

We’ve reached out to MEGABUS to confirm they no longer provide service out of Columbus.

“We no longer have buses in the Columbus area due to restructuring of our route plan.” A customer service associate said. When I pressed whether service would be re-added to the area she said that no additional information was available.

While it is impossible to know why MEGABUS has ended service in Columbus but decided to continue services out of Cincinnati, Cleveland and Toledo — we don’t blame them. I mean…we’re getting futuristic pod vehicles — it’s pretty hard for a bus to compete.

Do you know why MEGABUS is out of the CBUS? Drop us a line at editor@614now.com

