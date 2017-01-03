So Restaurant Week is coming up on January 16th – 21st and it is officially been declared the most bangin’ thing in the history of Columbus (don’t worry we’ve got a stamp.)

Every year we do this twice and it is always awesome — this January marks our 16th (if we’re counting right) which means that Restaurant Week can officially get a learner’s permit. I’ve been in Columbus for 8 years and it’s the most stressful week because I’m secretly fat and I want to eat all of the food but I can only justify picking a handful of places. It’s upsetting.

For the uninitiated — you can enjoy 3-course meals at 90+ of Columbus’ best restaurants for a fraction of the cost during Restaurant Week Columbus, January 16-21! Even better? $1 will be donated to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank for every Restaurant Week photo tagged #EAT614 on Instagram. Who’s participating you ask?

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

Enjoy 3-course menus for a fraction of the cost at some of Columbus’ best restaurants including:

101 Beer Kitchen (3)

8 State Bistro

Aab India (3)

Arepazo

Bar 145

Barcelona

Bareburger

Barrel & Boar

Basi Italia

BBR

Beer Barrel Pizza

Black Point

Brazenhead (2)

Cafe Istanbul (3)

Cameron’s American Bistro

Cap City Fine Diner (2)

Caribbean Jerks

CBC Restaurant

Champps (2)

Columbus Fish Market

Copious

Cantina Laredo

Cuco’s

DeNovo

Dempsey’s

El Vaquero (4)

Elevator

G. Michael’s

Hofbrauhaus

HomeFare

Hudson 29

Hyde Park (3)

J. Gilbert

LaRosas

Kabuki

Krafthouse No 5

Lemongrass

Liberty Tavern

Lindey’s

MacKenzie River

Martini

Matt the Miller’s (3)

M at Miranova

Mazah

McCormick & Schmick’s

Mitchell’s Steakhouse (2)

Milestone 229

Moretti’s of Arlington

Nada

Old Mohawk

Olivers

Oscars

Palle by Moretti’s

Pat & Gracie’s

Pizza Cucinova (4)

Prohibition

Union Cafe

Rodizio

Eldorado Scioto Downs

Shish Kebab

Somedays

Texas de Brazil

The Avenue

The Barn

The Crafty Pint

The Guild House

The Knotty Pine

The Melting Pot

The Paddock Pub

The Refectory

The Table

The Wine Bistro (4)

The Worthington Inn

Top Steakhouse

Tucci’s

Union

Westies Gastropub

Wolf’s Ridge

