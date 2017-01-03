(614)’s Restaurant Week is Stacked
So Restaurant Week is coming up on January 16th – 21st and it is officially been declared the most bangin’ thing in the history of Columbus (don’t worry we’ve got a stamp.)
Every year we do this twice and it is always awesome — this January marks our 16th (if we’re counting right) which means that Restaurant Week can officially get a learner’s permit. I’ve been in Columbus for 8 years and it’s the most stressful week because I’m secretly fat and I want to eat all of the food but I can only justify picking a handful of places. It’s upsetting.
For the uninitiated — you can enjoy 3-course meals at 90+ of Columbus’ best restaurants for a fraction of the cost during Restaurant Week Columbus, January 16-21! Even better? $1 will be donated to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank for every Restaurant Week photo tagged #EAT614 on Instagram. Who’s participating you ask?
PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS
Enjoy 3-course menus for a fraction of the cost at some of Columbus’ best restaurants including:
101 Beer Kitchen (3)
8 State Bistro
Aab India (3)
Arepazo
Bar 145
Barcelona
Bareburger
Barrel & Boar
Basi Italia
BBR
Beer Barrel Pizza
Black Point
Brazenhead (2)
Cafe Istanbul (3)
Cameron’s American Bistro
Cap City Fine Diner (2)
Caribbean Jerks
CBC Restaurant
Champps (2)
Columbus Fish Market
Copious
Cantina Laredo
Cuco’s
DeNovo
Dempsey’s
El Vaquero (4)
Elevator
G. Michael’s
Hofbrauhaus
HomeFare
Hudson 29
Hyde Park (3)
J. Gilbert
LaRosas
Kabuki
Krafthouse No 5
Lemongrass
Liberty Tavern
Lindey’s
MacKenzie River
Martini
Matt the Miller’s (3)
M at Miranova
Mazah
McCormick & Schmick’s
Mitchell’s Steakhouse (2)
Milestone 229
Moretti’s of Arlington
Nada
Old Mohawk
Olivers
Oscars
Palle by Moretti’s
Pat & Gracie’s
Pizza Cucinova (4)
Prohibition
Union Cafe
Rodizio
Eldorado Scioto Downs
Shish Kebab
Somedays
Texas de Brazil
The Avenue
The Barn
The Crafty Pint
The Guild House
The Knotty Pine
The Melting Pot
The Paddock Pub
The Refectory
The Table
The Wine Bistro (4)
The Worthington Inn
Top Steakhouse
Tucci’s
Union
Westies Gastropub
Wolf’s Ridge