Is there a food delivery bubble? Will it burst? With the prospects of driverless cars, UberEats, Skip the Dishes, Grubhub, Cafe Courier and DoorDash and a plethora of other niche food delivery services—is there room for more?

Sure. I guess.

“Amazon” the online retailer that is competing with Google to take over the world has launched “Amazon Restaurants” — which is essentially every other food delivery service but it’s Amazon. So it’ll be just slightly better and easier to understand.

How is it better? It’s free. Totally free for Prime Members. To offset this preposterous news, deliveries are guaranteed in under an hour — which is…less than ideal. Especially when the UberEats app will get your food to you (generally) in about 25-35 minutes. Who said competition isn’t good?

Amazon is making sure they do the food-to-face delivery service right, promising no hidden fees or mark ups that’ll unhinge the hungry into giving the entire service a bad review.

So who’s participating? A list!

