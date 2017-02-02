The Greater Columbus Arts Council in partnership with American Electric Power seeks to commission an artist or team of artists to create an outdoor public art light installation at the 2017 Columbus Arts Festival. The public art project will be a prominent feature at the Festival, an annual three-day celebration of the arts which begins June 9, 2017.

The opportunity is open to established professional artists or teams of artists living in Ohio; collaborations are encouraged. The chosen artist or artists will receive $25,000 to cover all costs. Applicants should have experience creating, fabricating and installing public art.

Only professional artists with reviewable portfolios are eligible to submit qualifications.

The jurors who will make the final selection are Joe Baer, Co-Founder, CEO & Creative Director, ZenGenius; Michael Bongiorno, Director/Design Principal, DesignGroup; David Butler, Artist & Education and Outreach Coordinator, Pizzuti Collection; Tyler Cann, Curator of Contemporary Art, Columbus Museum of Art; Pam Hykes O’Grady, GCAC Board of Trustees and Senior Adviser, Mayor Andrew J. Ginther, City of Columbus; Joshua McClurg-Genevese, Director of Creative Services, American Electric Power; Angela Meleca, Owner & Director, Angela Meleca Gallery; and Ty Owen, Manager of Theater Programs, COSI.

The artist application deadline is Feb. 17 by 5 p.m. The chosen artist or team of artists will be announced by Mar. 1. Full details and submission forms are available at columbusartsfestival.org/lights.