The Columbus Department of Public Utilities is advising customers of a main water line break along the east side of Olentangy River Road, north of Highland Drive and south of Garrett Drive. As a precautionary measure, customers in the following area are advised to boil all water used for cooking and drinking for one minute until further notice. The boil advisory will affect customers within these directional boundaries, as shown on the attached map:

North: Henderson Road

West: CSX railroad tracks

East: State Route 315

South: Exit ramp from SR 315 southbound to Olentangy River Road to the east of Olentangy River Road, and McConnell Drive to the west of Olentangy River Road

Additionally, 3595 Olentangy River Road is within the boil water advisory

In lieu of boiling, bottled water may be used for drinking water until the boil alert is lifted for this area.

For those customers currently without water, they are expecting water service will be restored by around midnight.

When the Boil Water Advisory is cancelled, we will update this story after the Division of Water has completed necessary sampling and analyses of the water in this area to ensure safe consumption. If customers have questions, they should call Customer Service at 614-645-8276 or visit columbus.gov/utilities.

