The Buckeyes are headed out west — having loaded into their buses and departed from campus yesterday around 3pm.

We play the Clemson Tigers on Saturday for the coveted Fiesta Bowl win, which would put us against one of two teams for the Bowl Championship — Alabama Crimson Tide or the Washington Huskies.

As an aside we have the least threatening team name of the four.

Ohio State has been an insanely strong yet slightly inconsistent team with huge blowout wins by upwards of 50 to 60 points to barely squeaking through in their games against Northwestern and Michigan State and it’s hard to point out why this has happened.

What many people are attributing to the undeniable success of the team though is J.T. Barrett, the fourth-year junior from Texas who has consistently led his team to wins, having only lost three times as the Buckeyes QB.

Many teams near the end of the season had found a way to shut down Barrett, turning the unflappable into someone who barely could throw for a 15 yard gain, they put pressure on the receivers. Barrett could launch every time but if Barrett can’t find an open receiver he’ll take the sack, which happened half a dozen times against Penn State and eight times in the preposterously insane game against Michigan.

Regardless, Ohio State is confident it won’t be a problem when it’s time to party at the Fiesta Bowl.

What do you think, is it possible OSU will go all the way this year?

Rules of the road: Comments that are off topic or can be seen as personal attacks are subject to removal.