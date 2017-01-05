In today’s world there are very clear lines demarcating when something is okay and not okay. Sexual Assault has never been okay and lately has gotten even more not okay, it’s just a bad thing you never do in any situation. It’s that black-and-white.

So…when you see something like this from last weekend’s Fiesta Bowl game where Clemson beat OSU by 31 points, things immediately move into the uncomfortable.

So, that’s just Christian Wilkins grabbing Curtis Samuel’s genitals and quite a bit more, without his permission. This is literally the definition of sexual assault. There would be no question if this was between a man and a woman, or if it weren’t on a football field.

So? Wilkins apologizes:

Christian Wilkins says he’s sorry for the… um… extracurriculars w/Curtis Samuel…. pic.twitter.com/JAnNdrCWpX — David Hale (@DavidHaleESPN) January 1, 2017

There are a few problems with this “apology” — mainly that it is inline with victim blaming and skirting responsibility with a “I was only joking” nonsense. He also speaks for Samuel, without his consent.

Sports Illustrated reported on similarly strange Clemson behavior including a statement from Senior Linebacker Ben Boulware that pretty much can be boiled down to: everyone is sexually assaulting each other all the time, and if you don’t it is because you don’t have friends.

Clemson’s Ben Boulware has thoughts on people ripping Christian Wilkins for, uh, grabbing a handful in the Fiesta Bowl. pic.twitter.com/qC1DlDnHW2 — Brian Hamilton (@BrianHamiltonSI) January 4, 2017

To pull out the key statement:

“Yes Christian went — he went four fingers deep. He went a little too far. But when I’m just messing with somebody, poking them in the belly button or grabbing someone’s butt, it’s just to break up the seriousness of the game.” Boulware continues, “The people who are freaking out about that have never played the game, or were just losers who didn’t have friends when they played the game.”

No, that is not a quote from a 1980’s movie bad guy — yes he is insinuating that if you’re not groping another man’s genitals or invading his personal space you are a loser that has no friends. He also implies that sexually assaulting another man is just a couple of boys trying to “have fun.”

So, Curtis Samuel — the man who had his entire area grabbed — what is he thinking?

If I would of felt that I would of got ejected!! #sweetness @cwilkins42 — Curtis Samuel (@CurtisSamuel4__) January 1, 2017

Oh? So…it’s not all good? Curtis Samuel is pretty much saying that he would have returned the sexual assault with a physical assault. Is this still a buncha boys having fun? Hmmm, so…everything isn’t all sunshine and daisies like Wilkins had implied when he spoke for Samuel without his permission?

Well…but everyone is still grabbing each other, right?

We don’t rock like that this way https://t.co/NmQWteKpjo — Curtis Samuel (@CurtisSamuel4__) January 4, 2017

Nevermind, guess it’s just a Clemson thing.

