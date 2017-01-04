Columbus Blue Jackets are 16 Going on 17
The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the brink…of the most mind-boggling win-streak Columbus hockey has ever seen. They’ve officially worked up to the second-longest win streak in NHL history, and it seems like they’re paving the way to tying the 18-0 record.
Are we numb to it yet, or is another win just lighting the fire under us? Check out their twitter page, even they can’t believe how good they are:
*recorded in slow motion* pic.twitter.com/9olI5NIpnA
— ColumbusBlueJackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) January 4, 2017
16 straight wins. Feels good. pic.twitter.com/vl75ckaA7G
— NHL (@NHL) January 4, 2017
#CBJ now own the second-longest winning streak in @NHL history. pic.twitter.com/XPOu04to99
— ColumbusBlueJackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) January 4, 2017