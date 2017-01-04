The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the brink…of the most mind-boggling win-streak Columbus hockey has ever seen. They’ve officially worked up to the second-longest win streak in NHL history, and it seems like they’re paving the way to tying the 18-0 record.

Are we numb to it yet, or is another win just lighting the fire under us? Check out their twitter page, even they can’t believe how good they are:

