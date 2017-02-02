Columbus Businesses are embracing a quickly spreading slogan and labelling themselves as a “No Hate Space.”

What started as a local mantra has now spread nationally – The “No Hate Space” campaign started with a Columbus grassroots organization that wanted a visual approach to spreading a welcoming message of kindness for at-risk communities on the streets, in store and home windows, and on social and news media via #nohatespace.

The posters designate a safe space for at-risk communities (such as minorities, LGBTQA, immigrants, refugees) to do business, shop, or dine.

To get a No Hate Space poster, you can visit their website here to download the print and donate to the organization. Money goes towards spreading the message and purchasing more posters and buttons.

German Village institution @katzingers is a #nohatespace !! Who doesn’t love Katzinger’s? 💖💖💖 A photo posted by NoHateSpace (@nohatespace) on Dec 17, 2016 at 7:51am PST

Rules of the road: Comments that are off topic or can be seen as personal attacks are subject to removal.