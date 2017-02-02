Columbus Businesses Embrace ‘No Hate Space’ Posters
Columbus Businesses are embracing a quickly spreading slogan and labelling themselves as a “No Hate Space.”
What started as a local mantra has now spread nationally – The “No Hate Space” campaign started with a Columbus grassroots organization that wanted a visual approach to spreading a welcoming message of kindness for at-risk communities on the streets, in store and home windows, and on social and news media via #nohatespace.
The posters designate a safe space for at-risk communities (such as minorities, LGBTQA, immigrants, refugees) to do business, shop, or dine.
To get a No Hate Space poster, you can visit their website here to download the print and donate to the organization. Money goes towards spreading the message and purchasing more posters and buttons.
Fantastic news: Musicologie 🎤🎧🎸🎷🎻is a #nohatespace ! They were voted favorite music instruction by Columbus Parent Magazine and have awesome group and private instruction for all ages at their super sweet studio in Grandview! 💖Kay Barker, pictured, co-owns the spot with husband Joseph, and teaches vocals as well as tours with her band, Bella Ruse. Thanks for showing 💖 and #kindness, guys! #bethechange #asseenincolumbus #614columbus #shoplocal #lifeincbus #choosekindness #grandviewohio
