Local Columbus, Ohio duo – Twenty One Pilots won their first Grammy for Best Pop Duo or Group Sunday at the 59th Annual Grammy’s.

The full transcript below:

The story, it starts in Columbus, Ohio, and it is a few years ago, and it was before Josh and I were able to make money playing music. And I called him up, and I said, “Hey, Josh, you want to come over to my rental house and watch the Grammys?” And he said, “Yeah, who is hanging there?” And I said, “A couple my roommates coming to watch the Grammys with us.” And as we were watching, we noticed every single one of us was in our underwear. And seriously, Josh turned to me — and we were no one at that time — and he said, “If we ever go to the Grammy, if we ever win a Grammy, we should receive it just like this.”

So, not only is this amazing, but I want everyone who is watching at home to know that you could be next. So watch out, okay. Because anyone from anywhere can do anything. And this is that.