Fickell to Cincinnati will prove a shrewd move

“The two most powerful warriors are patience and time.” – Leo Tolstoy

Men I would consider to be strong must have been broken down by less than what Luke Fickell has been through. Not the greatest trials imaginable, but in the scope of a football coach’s career, Fickell has taken some slugs.

At a glance, Fickell has had the luxury of being on the payroll of his alma mater for over a decade. His coaching tenure at Ohio State began in 2002 as special teams coordinator for a team that would win the BCS National Championship. He began coaching the linebacking unit in 2004 and quickly ascended to the role of defensive coordinator. He was awarded Assistant Coach of the Year by the AFCA in 2010. A year later, he would get the chance to be the head coach of Ohio State football. Just not in the way he must have envisioned.

Tattoogate, as a search term, still leads directly to the main Ohio State football Wikipedia page. Looking back through the admittedly biased eyes of a local writer, the impact of the so-called scandal seems incongruent with its true scope. A bunch of kids bartering for tattoos leads to suspension, vacated wins, and the “resignation” of a legendary coach?

It was under these circumstances that Fickell got the job. He was just 37 years old at the time, staring down the barrel of the rest of his career. He’d arrived too soon and under the wrong terms. Nobody knew how it would turn out.

And it didn’t turn out terribly well. The stigma of the scandal loomed, several key players from the 12-1 Sugar Bowl Champion team from the year prior had departed—the 2011 season was shrouded in doubt from the beginning. From an article I wrote in September of that year:

“We, the onlookers, are now staring at a frontier pretty bare of Buckeye flags. Other programs have clearly experienced similar upheaval—some to a far greater extent. For the scarlet and gray, however, this season marks a wholesale shift in persona…The fans will rally behind Luke Fickell, but no one among us has seen him patrol the sidelines as a head coach. The players will rally too, but many of them will be thrust into roles either unfamiliar or of far greater prominence.”

It was a confluence of factors. No matter the reason, people could sense an unraveling taking place. With due respect to the real world, it was scary at the time to think that OSU football might have suffered a TKO.

Fickell went 6-7 that season, closing things out with four straight losses to teams nobody in these parts ever wants to see losses to: Purdue, Penn State, Michigan, and Florida. The defense—Fickell’s defense—hadn’t looked good. And when Urban Meyer swooped in to take the reins, there was a great deal of uncertainty as to whether Fickell would be retained or even wished to return.

“I did not want to keep [Luke Fickell] when I got here,” Meyer said recently, commenting on the Cincinnati hire. “I met him a few times and he was a good gentleman, a very nice guy. Our meeting went over the top and I had a lot of respect for him and his beautiful family.

“We weren’t very good on defense for a couple years and that stressed things out just a touch around here. But one of the greatest things I’ve ever done was keep Luke Fickell.”

It could very easily have been the end for Fickell. At least at Ohio State. And the road to obscurity is steep and icy. But Fickell stayed. The defense improved. And the Buckeyes won.

Patience and time.

Now 43, Fickell is ready to take over a proud Cincinnati Bearcats football team, one with just two losing seasons in its last eleven, four bowl victories in nine trips in that span, a top ten finish, and every chance to join in on the next major conference expansion. There are expectations, but there’s no crushing pressure.

He’s preceded there by the likes of Tommy Tuberville, Butch Jones, Brian Kelly, and Mark Dantonio. He’ll have some ground to make up on the recruiting front, but recruiting was always one of the man’s strong suits. He’ll be given the chance to succeed.

It’s easy to say the move makes sense. Apparently, even computer analytics agree that Fickell is the right man for the job.

The future, of course, is still unknown. But this time, Fickell’s present feels right.

