Digisaurus brings their pop-funk prowess back to Cbus

Evolution is a slow process. It can take years, millennia, even eons to create a masterpiece, with the failed attempts of the naively ambitious falling to the forgotten waysides of history. But when nature gets it’s act together and breeds something flawless, it’s truly something to behold.

Introducing Digisaurus, the universe’s most perfect pop band.

Splicing the DNA of funked up sex gods from Prince to Pharrell, Timberlake to Bowie, this wicked beast is impossible to tame. Unlike the Tyrannosaurus in Jurassic Park, the Digisaurus definitely sees you when you aren’t moving. It won’t walk up to your bar stool and bite you in half, but it will get your ass to shake. Also unlike Rex, Digisaurus ain’t disappearing anytime soon—they’re just going on tour all across the damn country.

Fronted by multi-instrumentalist and musical wunderkind James Allison, the act has been together for a mere two years, but the soul in their sound goes back centuries. There’s a good reason they’re in solid rotation on CD102.5, our city’s foremost purveyors of cool. They create pop music distilled to its most purely infectious form, each track an earworm more parasitic than the last.

A 2009 Ohio State marketing graduate, Allison had hung around the Columbus music scene for years in a handful of bands. He kept his engineering talents in use recording his songs, as well as other artists, at his Electraplay Studios. He made plenty of friends and fans, playing huge shows to hundreds of people, but some of the pieces just weren’t fitting.

“[In other bands] it was never anything like this. Occasionally, we would do some weekend warrior stuff, I think maybe I did a week once in the northeast, but it was nothing like this.”

The difference with Digisaurus is that, while he was just one of many in his previous groups, Allison is the clear brains behind this project. Not to say that he does it all without help, in fact, six other musicians lent their talents to the band’s 2015 debut EP, No More Room For Love. Sometimes joined by as many as four other members onstage, Digisaurus has a somewhat fluid membership depending on who is available.

“I like to work with people, in terms of writing or recording, but there’s really no formula anymore,” he says. “I always have an idea, so I like to get together with four or five other people and see where they’ll take the idea to. Then you can take the best parts and make it the best it can be.”

Past tours have seen him joined by bassist Eric Groseclose and drummer Jeff Martin, but this 40-plus date run this spring, which kicks off March 17 at Rumba Cafe in Columbus, will see Allison hitting the pavement mostly on his lonesome, accompanied by an army of synthesizers and backing tracks. In preparation, he recently premiered a video for his single, “I Don’t Feel Alright,” the latest in a string of stellar hits.

“When Digisaurus was still so new it felt arrogant at that stage to tell people, ‘listen to 45 minutes of my stuff.’ But now we’ve found some ground, we’ve toured a lot and we know what the project is, and I needed to take the last year to get to that point.”

The current plan is to get a new EP out in the next few months, with a full album to follow, something that Allison never originally intended to tackle.

“Back when we put out the EP in 2015, I was pretty adamant that the album [as a format] and long-form releases weren’t going to make it,” he admits. “It was hard to focus on a new EP because I was getting ready to tour, but I wanted to get new music out, so just doing singles seemed like the best way to do that.”

He plans to use his upcoming tour as a catalyst, pulling inspiration from the jagged Stone-Age political atmosphere surrounding the country.

“I think it’s definitely created an obligation in me to step my game up creatively,” he says. “It’s not like the stuff I was writing before didn’t mean anything, but it’s totally different now. I think we took for granted how comfortable we were for the last eight years. Now it’s like, shit, music can hold a lot more importance than before.”

If Allison and company keep cranking out the caliber of music they have thus far, it’s likely you’ll still find people digging Digisaurus 65 million years from now.

Digisaurus returns to Columbus this month for a full-band show at what will be undoubtedly the wildest St. Patrick’s Day party in town. Catch them in a green beer-drenched rager at the Rumba Cafe with rock n’ roll weirdos The Skulx, featuring members of Foxy Shazam and Cadaver Dogs, in the opening slot. Tickets are $5.

