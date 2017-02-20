Several community partners have teamed to launch a $40,000 makeover of the Dress for Success Columbus fitting rooms.

Behal Sampson Dietz, Besa, The Columbus Foundation’s Gifts of Kindness Fund, Compton Construction, EXPRESS, HOMAGE, Sherman & Hiteshew Interior Design and Nina West are collaborating to make the renovation possible as Dress for Success celebrates 10 years of moving Central Ohio women forward.

Dress for Success Columbus empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and life. The fitting rooms are perhaps the most intimate part of the Dress for Success experience.

“When a woman finds her perfect outfit here, she can see the woman she’s meant to be,” said Columbus drag performer and philanthropist Nina West, who is supporting the project through her Nina West Fund at The Columbus Foundation. “It’s truly a powerful moment, and we want to create fitting rooms worthy of it.”

The project, which ties into Columbus Kindness Month, officially launches on Feb. 17—National Random Acts of Kindness Day. As part of the effort, HOMAGE is selling limited-edition “Give Kindness” T-shirts, and proceeds will help fund the renovation. Construction is slated to begin in March. The fitting rooms will be complete by the end of April.

Dress for Success Columbus CEO Vicki Bowen Hewes, whose organization has helped 10,000 Central Ohio women, is thrilled to offer clients a first-class fitting room experience.

“Remember the last time you looked into the mirror and felt beautiful, confident and ready to take on the world? That’s what happens in our fitting rooms with women striving to look their best on interviews and start new jobs with dignity every day,” Hewes said. “The opportunity to provide an elevated experience for these inspiring women is truly so extraordinary, and we’re beyond grateful for the generosity of these tremendous partners.”

