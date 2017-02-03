OSU Kinksters start semester in full swing

“I walk down the hallway/ You’re lucky/ The bedroom’s my runway/ Slap me/ I’m pinned to the doorway/ Kiss, bite, foreplay.” – Beyonce

It’s 2017 and sex is still a taboo topic—especially kinky sex. Nipple clamps, handcuffs, whips, ball gags—or any type of “odd” fetish —are the type of things people tend to shy away from due to the overwhelmingly negative discourse that surrounds kink.

This past August, a new organization started on campus exploring kink, appropriately dubbed The OSU Kinksters. There’s an abundance of student organizations to become involved at Ohio State, one for nearly every hobby imaginable, but until last semester there was nothing for people interested in kink. The founder of Kinksters, Loren, attended a conference in Chicago last January called Creating Change—a seminar that explored activism and different collegiate and social issues, a conference where the concept for Kinksters was born.

“I noticed I was attending many seminars at this conference that were about sex, kink, and the overall dynamics of partners and relationships,” Loren said.

After extensive research online, Loren found out that the first kink club on a university campus started at Columbia University years ago, but many other universities since have seen the formation of some form of kink oriented student group. Yet, Ohio State did not have any type of kink club, which inspired Loren to turn her ambitions into realities.

“During this time, I was talking to friends and getting a really positive response. A lot of people were saying: ‘that’s something we need.”

The Kinksters aim to educate people about the varieties of sex and to dismantle the stigmas enveloping the topic. “Kinksters at Ohio State University is an organization for people who enjoy both alternative sexual practices and sexual practices that are granted more mainstream visibility. The group’s purpose is to create a culture of radical consent, provide a space where individuals feel safe talking about their interests and experiences, and to connect people with each other and resources in the greater kink/sex-positive community. We strive to educate people about all kinds of sex and to encourage critical thinking about the way sex is stigmatized in our society.”

And of course, the Kinksters heavily value consent. “When your intimate encounters with someone else go a little beyond the mainstream portrayals of sex, it follows that your definition of consent is going to have to expand as well,” Loren explained.

The plan for Kinksters fully blossomed after getting approval from the university and finding a faculty advisor. It’s a small club, with only about 10 to 15 people that come to meetings each week. They have kept organization low-key out of concern for the privacy of members and in interest of keeping meetings and members safe and comfortable. Despite this Kinksters is an open membership organization, and committed to accepting anyone with a respectful and open mind.. “We didn’t have a booth at the involvement fair because we didn’t want it to attract people that might harass us,” Loren said. “I just stood by one of my friend’s booths and passed out business cards that had a pair of handcuffs printed on them and my email address.”

As we spoke about the organization, we dove deeper into the idea of kink. Many people view kink solely as BDSM (bondage, discipline, domination, submission, sadism, masochism,) but there are actually many facets to kink. Loren explained that kink really depends on the person defining it—some people may think anything besides sex in the missionary position is kinky—but most would define it as any type of sexual activity that is considered alternative from the mainstream. Stemming away from mainstream practices of sex allows groups of people to quickly fall into a stereotype. “People think that if you like alternative types of sex or sexuality you must have been traumatized, hurt, or somebody has done something to you, but that absolutely doesn’t have to be true,” Loren said. “It’s a way for society to pathologize what they don’t understand.”

Kinksters hosts several different events. They have had speakers from the kink community in the greater Columbus area come in and talk about the different kink scenes there are to get involved with. These presenters had a show and tell where they brought in different sex toys, such as floggers and whips. Kinksters also did a collaboration with the transgender student group on campus, Trans*Mission, in an event titled, Gender Inclusive Sex. This coming semester is packed with exciting stuff, such as an erotic writing workshop and more event collaborations.

As Kinksters continues to grow and spread their mission, Loren hopes that one day society will stop talking about sex as if it is mysterious and shameful, and that kink will just be considered another form of intimacy. “As long as it is two consenting adults, it’s nobody else’s business.”

For more information on The OSU Kinksters, when they meet and what they email

KinkstersOSU@gmail.com

