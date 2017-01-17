There’s nothing worse than being period-surprised, an instance which means you vaguely knew your period was bound to happen, but you’re a poor planner and went about your day without packing the essentials.

For those that use paper products to battle back the monthly scourge, Columbus has got your back. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Councilwoman Elizabeth Brown is leading an initiative to provide free pads and tampons in Columbus’ recreation center.

As she so eloquently expressed, pads and tampons are just like toilet paper — paper products that are widely needed and inexpensive for the city to invest in.

The initiative was piloted first in Douglas, Driving Park, Glenwood and Linden recreation centers, and cost a total of $2,000. With the expansion of the pilot program also comes a donation from Lola, a tampon company, which will help the initiative provide paper products to the homeless women of Columbus.

