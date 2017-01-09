CBJ next in line in Ohio sports revolution

When asked about traditionally inept sports franchises, most people’s minds would snap to the Cleveland Browns. Current events certainly reinforce this notion, as the 2016 Brownies have assured themselves a place in franchise history with their worst-ever regular season record.

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ inaugural campaign came one year after the Browns returned to Cleveland, and since then, the teams have practically been mirror images of one another—conjoined twins, fused geographically, mimicking each other’s fleeting successes and overwhelming failures.

The Jackets have finished dead last in their conference in four of their fifteen seasons on the ice. They’ve finished in the bottom three in all but five. Their goal differential was positive just twice in that time, and attendance, predictably, has followed suit. Once the novelty wore off, the reality set in: the Blue Jackets were a bad team. People don’t like watching bad teams.

The diehards persisted, of course. Everyone in this town knows someone who goes gaga for the CBJ, no matter how far down the well they fall. This is not a message to the diehards. This is a message to the five-thousand-or-so people that used to occupy Nationwide Arena’s cheap seats on a regular basis who now spend their evenings elsewhere.

The Blue Jackets are no longer bad.

At the writing of this article—in terms of points per game, goals per game, goals allowed per game, average goal differential, and overall winning percentage—the Columbus Blue Jackets are the best team in the National Hockey League. Not top half. Not top three. Top.

They are also the youngest team in hockey, and, not surprisingly, seem to be getting better as the season enters its middle third.

Cam Atkinson, 27, is just 5-foot-7, 173 pounds, but is in the top ten in the league in point production (combined goal and assist totals) in his fourth full season with the club.

Alexander Wennberg, 22, leads the team in assists and has helped anchor a top line that, along with team captain Nick Foligno, struggled tremendously a year ago.

Zack Werenski, 19, is already one of the top-producing defensemen in the league, crushes the power play, and is a legitimate candidate for Rookie of the Year.

Sergei Bobrovsky, 28, leads the NHL in wins despite the CBJ having played the fewest total games, and is, for the time being, healthy. They’re led by head coach John Tortorella, perhaps the most accomplished U.S.-born coach in NHL history, who just recorded his 500th career victory on December 18th in a 4-3 OT win in Vancouver.

That game, in fact, showed a side of the Blue Jackets that may be the most encouraging to fans.

Despite the current success, there is still a prevalent notion in the media that Columbus does not truly belong, that this surge is merely that—an anomalous upswing that is certain to subside.

After a slow first period, the CBJ pounced on two power play opportunities to take control of the game. After a legitimate goal got Vancouver going in the third, the Canucks enjoyed a pair of fluke deflections that sent the game to extra time.

Two leads squandered, on the road, with the weight of a league-best winning streak on their shoulders, the Jackets came out in the overtime period and, less than a minute in, turned the home team over and won on a slick Seth Jones tap-in in transition.

The point is this: the Jackets aren’t just lucky. They’re purposeful. They’re big, physical, and aggressive. They’re fast and they’re savvy. And they’ve got no reason not to believe. Most of these guys are too young to be anything but confident. Believe it—this is the new normal.

The only thing missing, with attendance this season fourth-worst in the league, is you.

