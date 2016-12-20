614NOW Chats with Chris HamelWe had a great time chatting with Gateway Film Center’s President Chris Hamel. We talked anime, superhero movies, Star Wars, and topped it off with an incredible announcement for 2017 — Check it out! Posted by 614now on Thursday, December 15, 2016

Yesterday during an interview with…us — Chris Hamel, President of Gateway Film Center and all around very nice and cool man announced the 2017 film series, CULT 101.

“We’ve worked with multiple organizations around the country, including (614) — and we’ve selected the 101 best cult films of all time.” Hamel said as 614NOW editor Matthew Erman grinned like an idiot.

“The partners we’ve had on it have been sensational, from Sony and Paramount, to (614) Magazine, Columbus Underground, Film Columbus all participated. Wired, Time Out — Big Organizations, small organizations and we selected these films through a panel.” Hamel said.

“In 2017, we will screen all 101 of them over 52 weeks starting at 9:30pm on January 1st with Blade Runner.”

Boom! There you have it — We can’t wait to see the list.

