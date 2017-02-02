A tasting menu of film from 11 countries to come together on screen beginning Feb. 3

In a celebration of inclusion – at a time when it is most needed – the nonprofit, independent Gateway Film Center has reached around the globe to bring Columbus a diverse film program opening this Friday called “World Cinema Weekend.”

The films include an array of Oscar nominees, Ohio premieres and Gateway Film Center exclusives, hailing from 11 different countries and ranging from documentaries to dramas, and from stage classics to modern horror.

“Watching world cinema connects us to something bigger, and we believe right now, that part of our program is especially important,” said GFC President and Programmer Chris Hamel. “We created World Cinema Weekend to invite more people to explore movies from outside the U.S., and come together in support of filmmaking, filmmakers and cultures around the world.”

The GFC World Cinema Weekend lineup includes the Ohio premiere of Tanna, Australia’s first-ever Oscar nominee for best foreign language film; Neruda, the Chilean biopic by the director of Jackie; Ohio’s only screenings of Stage Russia’s production of The Cherry Orchard; and the return of legendary Japanese anime, Ghost in the Shell ahead of the release of the U.S. live-action remake later this year.

The program is made possible in part by the Puffin West Foundation, a GFC supporting donor. The films will have featured showtimes this weekend, and will also play into next week. All World Cinema Weekend films will be regular ticket price. Tickets are available at GatewayFilmCenter.org.

“We believe spreading an appreciation for world cinema brings people together, and helps them see in new ways,” said Hamel. “We hope our neighbors have a great time with these, and decide to make world cinema part of their regular moviegoing.”

Complete World Cinema Weekend Lineup

· Julieta (Spain) exclusive – by Pedro Almodóvar, just named Cannes 2017 Jury President

· Neruda (Chile) by the director of Jackie

· Ghost in the Shell (Japan)

· Stage Russia: The Cherry Orchard (Russia) Ohio exclusive

· Fire at Sea (Italy) – documentary

· Disturbing the Peace (Israel) Ohio premiere – documentary

· Two Lovers and a Bear (Canada) Ohio premiere

· Tanna (Australia) Ohio premiere – Oscar nominated

· A Man Called Ove (Sweden) Oscar nominated

· Things to Come (France)

· Sadako v. Kayako (Japan) Ohio premiere

· We Are The Flesh (Mexico)

