2017 is the Chinese Year of the Cock which means it is all the more appropriate that Hot Chicken Takeover would make a big splash after the new year.

Owner Joe DeLoss has confirmed that Hot Chicken Takeover will open a second location in Clintonville in late spring 2017. The new restaurant will be located at 4203 N. High Street. Hot Chicken Takeover currently runs out of the North Market in the Short North and has a food truck with seasonal availability.

“We took careful consideration as to where we would go next,” notes Joe DeLoss, CEO and Founder, “based on community-alignment, customer feedback, and 2016 market research, we identified Clintonville as our next location.”

Hot Chicken Takeover (HCT) started as a pop-up in Olde Towne East, launched a Kickstarter to fund a food truck, and eventually landed in the North Market where they currently operate with lunch- only hours. Known for their Nashville-style hot chicken, the restaurant is lauded for lines wrapped around the restaurant and their community-minded approach to employment.

“We’re eager to expand HCT,” notes DeLoss, “as the concept grows, we’re positioned to increase our workforce and provide more career opportunities for our existing team.” HCT’s expansion is fueled by its Fair Chance employment strategy, the business eagerly provides work opportunities for men and women with barriers to conventional employment. DeLoss adds, “we anticipate each new location equates to 50-plus work opportunities.”

Growing his corporate team to support marketing and operations are also part of the expansion plans. Dilara Casey joined the team as the Marketing Director in early 2017.

“I’m jazzed to be a part of the Hot Chicken Takeover leadership team as we embark on this next phase of growth for the company,” notes Casey, “there is just so much opportunity for HCT in the Columbus market and beyond. To say it’s an exciting time is an understatement.” “Dilara is a great fit for the team—not just because of her work experience, but also because she’s a good cultural fit,” notes DeLoss. “She didn’t bat an eye when we told her that her first day will start with a shift on the dish tank, like all of our team members.”

Prior to joining the HCT team, Casey worked at the Columbus Chamber of Commerce as their

Director of Marketing and Communications, focusing on the startup community. She also held positions at Resource/Ammirati as a social media marketer, and began her marketing career at Tim Hortons corporate office in Central Ohio.

The concepts expansion is financed by a private investment round closed in 2016. One of HCT’s new partners, Louisville, Kentucky-based Access Ventures had this to say: “One thing that attracted us to Hot Chicken Takeover was their focus on hustle,” shares Access Ventures Managing Director, Bryce Butler, “and it’s been impressive to see so many things come together in a short time— whether it is talent for the leadership team or real estate—they’ve always hit their timelines and targets. We’re excited to see the doors open on the new location this spring.”

The Grand Opening for the new location will be announced after construction is underway.

