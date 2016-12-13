OSU, along with thirty of the top colleges and universities in the country have aligned to help those in lower income brackets find their way to a college education.

American Talent Initiative is funded from a $1.7 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies with the sole goal of of educating an additional 50,000 lower-income students that happen to be high achievers.

OSU President Michael Drake is on the main committee for the program and is making Ohio State a major player with the Ivy League schools like Dartmouth College, Harvard, Princeton, Yale and Stanford — who’ve all decided to join.

“I think that one of the best things about this initiative … is that all of us will come together periodically and share ideas on the ways that we are recruiting students from the lower half of the income scale,” Drake said, according to The Dispatch.

