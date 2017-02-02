Lately Gov. Kasich has been proposing changes left and right, from cutting income tax to increasing sales tax, while simultaneously pushing more money and resources to education and smart transportation.

His latest proposal, according to Columbus Business First, details a cap on college textbook costs and a two-year freeze on public college tuition.

These two measures would be massive boons for Ohio students looking to go to a public university or college. Kasich’s budget plan caps the cost of textbooks at $600 – making it so the university or college covers the full cost of textbooks for each student and can charge the student for reimbursement up to just $300.

According to the College Board trade group, students must budget an average of more than $1,200 each year for textbooks and supplies.

If the budget proposals pass, the changes would begin in the 2018-19 school year. Kasich is also proposing increasing the budget for the Department of Higher Education’s funding for public universities and colleges by 1 percent for each of the next two years.

Rules of the road: Comments that are off topic or can be seen as personal attacks are subject to removal.