An OSU wrestler, Logan Stieber, is asking for some help online after his bag carrying his medal, passport, iPad, and keys were stolen from his car.

Logan Stieber had just returned from a World Championship Gold Medal win in Budapest. The items were in a black backpack. They were taken from the Short North area near 2nd Avenue and Northstar Cafe.

Home 4 30 mins.Some1 breaks Helens car window while we’re at dinner steals my bag with medal,belt, passport, iPad,keys, beats. People suck — Logan Stieber (@_LogieBear_) December 13, 2016

Twitter users have pushed the hashtag “Return4Logan” as trending as it appears in tweets, along with the thoughts and wishes of concerned fans. The official USA Wrestling twitter has also joined in to help Logan get his goods back.

