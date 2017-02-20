As they’ve done many time over, the NCAA is hosting their Final Four in Columbus, and they released their Columbus-inspired logo Wednesday.

Designer of the logo, Joe Bosack and Co., told NBC4i that the logo’s colors were inspired by the athletes, artists, academics, entrepreneurs, and innovators of Columbus, linked together by the iconic Short North arches.

“Columbus has had success hosting NCAA championship events over the years and we anticipate the teams, fans and the local community to have a great experience at the 2018 Women’s Final Four,” said Anucha Browne, NCAA vice president, to women’s basketball championships. “We look forward to working with Ohio State, the Greater Columbus Sports Commission and Nationwide Arena in creating a memorable experience for all.”

The NCAA Final Four tickets will go on sale starting this fall.

