The 13th Annual Nelsonville Music festival announced its 2017 lineup today, and it’s a doozy. With performances from Ween and Emmylou Harris, there’s something for everyone’s musical needs.

In total, the festival will feature over 60 musical acts in four days on multiple stages plus on-site camping, kids activities, food, a beer garden, and artisan vendors.

Round 1 includes Ween (headlining Saturday, June 3) and Emmylou Harris (headlining Sunday, June 4) and they are joined at NMF17 by Rodriguez, Son Volt, Parquet Courts, Twin Peaks, Sara Watkins, Big Thief, Honeyhoney, Margaret Glaspy, Sallie Ford, Mothers, Ron Gallo, Marisa Anderson, Hellnaw, Weedghost, and Aaron Michael Butler with the Tied for 5th Percussion Group, with many more bands still to be announced.

(614) Magazine – “Though a utopia in the strictest sense of the word is unattainable, the tight-knit crew responsible for the Nelsonville Music Festival has done everything in their power to make it a reality—at least within the scale of a four-day weekend.”

Tickets and more information can be found on their website at NelsonvilleFest.org or by calling (740) 753-1924,

