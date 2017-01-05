Okay, so hang with us for a second because this is going to get weird. Yesterday, we wrote about how Columbus-based fast food chain, Wendy’s, had an admirable social media presence well — today things backfired (as they are wont to do.)

So it all started right here:

Now, that disgusting looking drawing is no ordinary drawing — it is Pepe the Frog, the pseudo-official mascot of the “Alt-Right” and according to the Anti-Defamation League:

Alt Right is short for “alternative right.” This vague term actually encompasses a range of people on the extreme right who reject mainstream conservatism in favor of forms of conservatism that embrace implicit or explicit racism or white supremacy.

And who is Pepe the Frog? Well, this strange character has been a fever dream for the internet for the last decade — originally created by Columbus, Ohio comic book artist Matt Furie for his comic Boy’s Club. Yes, Pepe the Frog was born in Columbus, and many members of the meme’ing community have taken this strange drawing and manipulated it to produce “rare Pepe’s” or unique one-off drawings of the frog. So, Wendy’s inadvertently participated in a meme primarily used by members of the Alt-Right, which the anti-defamation league has classified as a bunch of racists.

So! This is where things get weird:

The Daily Stormer, an openly Neo-Nazi centered news website, has endorsed Wendy’s as the official burger of the Neo-Nazi Alt-Right Movement.

“And of course, everyone knows that Pepe is a Nazi frog. The entirety of 2016 was spent talking about this frog, as he was declared a “hate symbol” by the Christ-killers at the Anti-Defamation League. This was a frog whistle, straight up. And we need to embrace them for it.”

And guess what? The founder of the Neo-Nazi website, Andrew Anglin, is from Columbus, Ohio.

“It is fitting. Wendy’s was founded in my hometown of Columbus, Ohio. As a boy, I used to eat at the first Wendy’s every year when we would go on a class trip to the city science museum, COSI (Columbus Ohio Science Institute), which was located directly across the street.” Anglin writes in his post.

What does Wendy’s do? Play dumb, of course but the damage has already been done.

There you have it — Wendy’s, a Columbus-based fast food chain, tweets a now racist meme that originated by Columbus comic creator, Matt Furie after the alt-right movement repurposed his drawing that has now been sponsored by a Columbus-native and Neo-Nazi website founder, Andrew Anglin.

Columbus is a flat-circle.

