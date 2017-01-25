Update: ODOT representatives estimate 33 N to 270 N will remain closed for the next 4-7 days due to damage to bridge.

Update: Police report one dead. Latest traffic updates from ODOT as follows:

I-270 north / US 33 east – Closed

I-270 south / US 33 west – Open

Update: The fire is no longer active, but interstate 270 and US-33 is still closed in all directions.

A massive tanker fire has erupted on I-270 and US-33 in North West Columbus, police and fire officials are on the scene, drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as safely as possible.

The Dublin Interchange has closed. No other details have been released.

Image via Ohio Department of Transportation

