It’s no question that Ohio State University can use its campus, the largest in the nation, as a testing ground for anything, so it should be no surprised that they will begin testing driverless autonomous vehicles.

The Center for Automotive Research (CAR), is the base of OSU’s ‘proving grounds,’ according to Columbus Business First. They use a 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid and Innova micro-sized electric vehicle to test different driving conditions.

Road testing is done on off-hours or weekends, with the help of roadblocks and stationed campus police to ensure safety. The driving isn’t completely driverless though, there are always at least two engineers in each vehicle, and driving simulators allow them to test any and all driving scenarios.

Ohio State said in a statement to BizJournals that their campus is, “an excellent test site or a live proving ground as it is a microcosm of all possible driving scenarios that can take place in a city.”

