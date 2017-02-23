OSU has issued a neighborhood safety notice after Police reported that a man broke into a campus-area home and attempted to sexually assault the woman living there.

Around 2:30am, a woman not affiliated with the university was woke up after a man entered her home on Tuller St. just north of Lane — and then attempted to rape her.

The suspect is described as a black male, bald, in his early 20s, about 170 pounds an wearing plastic-rimmed glasses.

The suspect allegedly fled in an unknown direction according to Police.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information can to call the CPD Sexual Assault Unit at 614-645-4701.

