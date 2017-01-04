On New Year’s Eve, an OSU student jumped out of his two-story window when he realized his house was being burglarized, according to Fox28.

It was a 25-foot straight drop from his window to a concrete basement area, where Nathan Chip then hid behind a tree and gave the police a play-by-play narration of the burglary while it was happening.

Police caught up with the suspects when they drove off in their car, owned by Grace Kelly, who said her accomplice had held a knife to her throat before she was able to stop the car.

Police found televisions and game consoles in their car along with a crack pipe.

According to various crime maps, the OSU/Campus Area has more burglaries than other areas within the 270 loop, while the East side has more theft and the West side has a larger quantity of crime, OSU is stacked in home robberies.

