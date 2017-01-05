Tarak Underiner is featured in January’s Issue of 1870 Magazine , Photo by Collins Laatsch

OSU student Tarak Underiner, president and treasurer of Buckeye’s for Concealed Carry, was shot and killed in his University District home early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the disturbance at 28 E. Northwood Avenue half-past midnight Tuesday after a friend of Underiner called 9-1-1, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Shortly after, Underiner was pronounced dead on the scene. There were no signs of forced entry.

Underiner was a proponent of carrying concealed guns on campus. 1870 Magazine, will publish a story in their January issue featuring an interview with Underiner on his passion and activism for Concealed Carry laws.

“We are currently drafting legislation to submit to the committee in order to get a real campus carry bill passed, so that students can truly have their right to self-defense restored,” Underiner said. “Our goal is to have it ready for submission in January.”

Just one month ago, he testified at the State House in support of conceal carry guns on campus following the OSU attack earlier last year.

He was shot multiple times. Investigators suspect that this was not random. The two roommates are not considered suspects.

Underiner’s death is the city’s first homicide of the year according to multiple media outlets.

