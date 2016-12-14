Although it’s not entirely set in stone, Terrance Gibson, OSU wide receiver who was earlier suspended for an incident with a tutor or teaching assistant, has signed a letter of intent with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Coach Urban Meyer disagreed with the suspension at the time and expected to have him back with the Buckeyes for the 2017 season, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Gibson came to OSU as a promising quarterback but was outshined by Joe Burrow in his recruiting class, according to the Dispatch.

Gibson is listed as a quarterback for MGCCC. Although Gibson’s transfer isn’t sure, it does not seem likely he’ll return to the Buckeyes.

