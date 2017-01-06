PromoWest Fest, an alternative rock music festival has been cancelled due to space constraints, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Last year, PromoWest brought more 28,000 people to the fest, and this year, their projections were almost double that.

“We ended up too big for that location,”Scott Stienecker, president of festival organizer PromoWest Productions said to the Dispatch, “When you look at it and when you measure it, you should be able to do 15,000 (a day) but when you actually get everything set up you just can’t accommodate 15,000.”

PromoWest will focus on finding a new location for the 2018 fest.

