After OSU senior, Reagan Tokes, was kidnapped, raped and murdered after leaving the Short North bar where she worked — her family set up to crowdfund a memorial scholarship fund in her honor to give other “hard working high school students a chance to attend the college of their dreams just like Reagan did.”

“We lost an amazing young lady this week. Reagan Delaney Tokes was taken from us in a selfish act. On February 9th, 2017 she was fatally shot and abandoned in a park. This feeling we have can’t be put to words. Of all the people in this world we find ourselves asking why her?” This fund is so we no longer have to ask why her and make something good, pure and loving; just like Reagan. Our goal is to raise $50,000 to create a scholarship in her honor.

The fund which has completely surpassed the $50,000 goal as of Monday morning, has an additional three days for those that wish to donate.

“We will also be creating a commemorative plaque that will be placed at the Anthony Wayne Tennis Courts for all the energy and love she put into her teammates and the game. We would like to have this fund accomplished by her funeral on February 16th, 2017. “

