2016 was a great year for Seventh Son, the local Italian Village brewery that concocts some delicious beer, (no bias, but they did make a major appearance at my wedding) and it is looking like 2017 will be no different.

Seventh Son is officially announcing a huge project thanks to a purchase in April that saw them become the owners of the empty lot behind the brewery. Since then, they’ve developed plans that’ll completely change their bar, expand production, and increase their event space.

Expansion of existing Seventh Son space:

16,000 sq. ft total

Increase beer production space

2000 sq ft. Rooftop patio/bar space

Auxiliary bathrooms/elevator/office/lab

New 30 bbl three vessel brewhouse

New canning line

2nd Floor Quality control lab and offices

We will also have two silos. One for spent grain which will allow the farmer to drive up in the alley, park under the silo, and drop the used grain straight into his truck. The other silo will hold base malt grain.

We are also adding 30 bike parking spaces along 4th Ave.

“The idea for the rooftop patio was to have an “outdoor” space we could use most of the year. The rooftop patio will have a retractable glass roof and windows on one side that look out onto 4th st. and windows on the other side that look down onto the new production floor. The current event space will remain with windows that look out into the new brewery.”

Construction will likely begin this month and conclude fall of 2017. The guys and girls over at Seventh Son are also emphasizing that construction will not impact the current space and they should not experience any closures or down time of the existing brewery or bar. Great!

Also among the announcements is a brand new bar in the Brewery District.

Antiques on High will be a new bar and brewery opening 2017. It’ll be located right across the street from Grange Insurance Building in the Brewery District. What is most exciting is that Antiques on High will specialize in Sour/Wild and Belgian Style Beers.

“This will be a small facility primarily devoted to barrel aging, fermentation, and blending with a bar area open to the public.” “The space, which for years housed an antique mall, will be called Antiques on High since we will be specializing in some of the original/antique styles of brewing and blending that date back centuries to classic Belgian methods that American craft brewers are now reviving. “

Antiques on High will also feature a large rooftop patio that overlooks the park next to the Grange building. The new space will be serviced by a food truck like Seventh Son and will feature a small patio directly on High Street and a larger patio in the back in addition to the rooftop.

So what are you more excited for? Seventh Son’s expansion or their new bar dedicated solely to antique brewing methods.

