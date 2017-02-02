After a gay couple, Bryson Beier and Mantej Sandhu, were violently assaulted near The Hub parking garage Saturday night — the Buckeye Region Anti-Violence Organization, or BRAVO has issued an alert to LGBTQI communities.

“In the past week BRAVO has been made aware directly and via social media of recent reports of hate/bias violence and harassment of LGBTQI individuals.Some of the known incidents occurred in the local area of the Short North in Columbus, OH. There is a heightened sense of fear and seeming increase in these types of incidents in the past few weeks. BRAVO is here to help. It is never your fault if someone chooses to cause harm.”

The couple claimed that they were attacked because they were two gay men. After moving to Columbus only a week and a half ago from California, they were allegedly assaulted by, “A group of four or five black guys” according to quotes obtained by 10tv. They went on further saying the men lobbed insults, derogatory epithets, and hate speech.

Currently the Columbus Police are investigating this incident, and want to present the facts to prosecutors — unsure if what happened will fall under the legal definition of a hate crime.

“As we continue to look toward tomorrow and beyond, we know we are all individually part of something much larger than ourselves. We must continue to illuminate oppression, hatred, and violence in all its forms. We are not alone. Remaining steadfast in solidarity with one another, we draw upon these connections for hope and action.”

Bravo offers services to those that have been affected by violence and urge victims to seek support.

“We are asking for your assistance. If you have been the victim of, or are aware of, hate/bias and/or harassment incidents please contact BRAVO at 614-294-7867 or 1-866-86-BRAVO. We can provide advocacy and crisis support services when needed and wanted.”

As of now, no suspects have been named or arrested.

