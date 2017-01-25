The Midwest is part of Sierra Nevada Brewing’s recall of certain varieties of their craft beer.

Due to a flaw in the bottle, parts of the glass may chip off or break and fall into the beer, Sierra Nevada Brewing said.

“While we believe this concern impacts roughly one in every 10,000 (0.01%) of our bottles packaged during this time, Sierra Nevada has set the standard for quality in the craft brewing industry since 1980 and we have decided to take this precaution to ensure the safety of our consumers,” the statement said.

Though no complaints have been filed or injuries reported because of the flaw, the craft beer company is taking the precaution as a preventative.

All impacted beers are listed below:

Images via Sierra Nevada Brewing Press Release

