Reagan Tokes, OSU Student

Update, Feb. 11th: A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of previously missing Ohio State Student, Reagan Tokes.

Brian Lee Golsby, 29, was arrested last night by the Grove City Division of Police.

Tokes’ body was found in plain view in the Scioto Park — and though she died from an apparent gun shot wound, there were no shell casings, suggesting that she was killed elsewhere and then transported to the park, according to 10tv.

Grove city Police found Tokes’ car on Oakwood avenue, four miles from where she was last seen.

According to Grove City police, Golsby, 29, is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and rape.

“The defendant has a lengthy juvenile record and an adult record that has resulted in two prison commitments that establishes he is a danger to the community and should be held without bond,” O’Brien’s motion states. O’Brien mentioned that Golsby could face “potential capital charges.”

]Golsby has admitted kidnapping Tokes near 3rd Avenue in the Short North last Wednesday night, according to a complaint filed in municipal court. Golsby and Tokes left in her car and went to a Chase bank ATM on South High Street, when Golsby forced Tokes to withdraw $60, court records allege.

Golsby and Tokes then went to the Scioto Grove Metro Park in Grove City, where he raped and murdered her, according to the complaint. She was found at the park Thursday afternoon.

Update, Feb. 10th –

The Franklin County Coroner has ID’d the woman found dead at the entrance to the Scioto Grove Metro Park as the missing OSU student Reagan Tokes. She was 21 years old.

According to police, Tokes died from a gunshot wounds.

Tokes was a fourth-year psychology major. According to the missing person’s report she was last seen leaving Short North bar, Bodega, after her shift.

There were numerous attempts through social media to find more information about disappearance, including the description of her missing car.

There is currently no suspect.

EVERYONE please help my sister Reagan Tokes is missing from OSU. PLEASE CONTACT ME IF YOU KNOW ANYTHING @reagantokes PLEASE PRAY pic.twitter.com/txstbnFy0D — Makenzie Tokes (@makenzietokes) February 9, 2017

Update, Feb. 10th —

Lt. Brian Davidson of the Grove City Police Department allegedly is sure of the identity of the woman found at Scioto Grove Metro Park.

They are waiting for a positive ID from the coroner’s office before they verify with the media.

They have confirmed with various sources that they are looking for a 1999 silver Acura with tags FGR-8547 from a Columbus missing persons case. The missing person and the individual found dead at Scioto do have similarities according to investigators.

More as this develops.

Scioto Grove Metro Park has been closed after a woman was found dead in the park. Police are saying it appears that the woman was shot.

The dead is currently being investigated as a potential homicide — the Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Grove City Police Department.

The discovery was just after 1pm when a couple contacted the police about a body at the entrance.

