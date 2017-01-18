Take a Hike: Parks to Peep this Weekend
Sixty degree weather in mid-January is not good news for the ever-sinking East coasters or our polar bear friends but for us up here on higher ground…Hell yeah! Shake off that cabin fever and get yourself outside this weekend.
Here is a list of Columbus parks near you to explore:
Glen Echo: Where North 4th Street dead ends. It’s perfectly quaint and you’ll probably meet a dog or two.
Iuka Park: Even smaller yet, but it’s a nice change of scenery if you enjoy running outside on campus.
Chadwick arboretum: There are 60 acres of diverse foliage right in your back yard. There is no reason for you to watch Netflix this weekend.
Fred Beekman Park: They have ultimate frisbee- Frat boys, we’re looking at you.
