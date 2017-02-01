I don’t consider myself to be an emotional person. But to my surprise, I shed a few tears during Ohio State’s Dance Marathon when the BuckeyeThon kids walked during the opening ceremony. In that singular moment, everything was put into perspective for me. I was at this event with thousands of other students—all sporting tutus, crazy make-up, wild socks, and vibrant colors—for a reason: For The Kids. Here are 10 reasons why you should participate this yea r.

1-The BuckeyeThon organization is purely For The Kids—the organization that strives to raise money throughout the year to support kids treated by the Hematology/Oncology/BMT Department at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

2-Ohio State’s Dance Marathon is the largest dance marathon in the country, with over 5,000 students registered last year.

3-Last year, Dance Marathon participants raised $1,338,872.37 For The Kids.

4-Over the past 15 years, Buckeyethon has raised over $5 million in total. Why would you not want to be a part of that?

5-You can register for Dance Marathon as part of a team. So, if you’re in a Greek Life organization, a residence hall, or student organization, you can create a team. Teams also are assigned a team color, and will be paired with two or three BuckeyeThon Kids. Side note: you can also register as just a single participant.

6-Each participant has the opportunity to interact with the BuckeyeThon Kids and their families during Dance Marathon. BuckeyeThon works with 17 families and children who are currently fighting, or have already conquered pediatric illnesses at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. In addition, BuckeyeThon’s mantra is to celebrate the life of all children treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital regardless of their diagnosis.

7-There is always something to do. Obviously, there is a lot of dancing, but there are also team competitions, entertainment, performances, games, and you get the chance to bond with your fellow dancers

8-Meals, snacks, and drinks will be provided throughout the entire event. Yum.

9-Dance Marathon is an extremely rewarding experience. I still remember the chills going down my spine during the opening ceremony. To see so much of the student body passionately rally around such a noble cause was moving and inspiring.

10-What better way to support the community of Columbus and Nationwide Children’s Hospital? It’s important during your college years to do something different than your standard weekend routine, to give back to the community, and Dance Marathon is an opportunity you won’t want to miss out on. See you kids on the dance floor.

For more information on how to get involved in the BuekeyeThon Dance Marathon, visit buckeyethon.osu.edu.

Rules of the road: Comments that are off topic or can be seen as personal attacks are subject to removal.