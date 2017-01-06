If you’re the type that gets hyped off of crazy good deals, then this weekend is your time to shine. The Limited announced they will be closing all their physical stores by Sunday.

The company said it would continue its online sales only after they had closed all stores by January 8th. They also said that most stores had already ceased operating and others are now offering “highly discounted prices” as they initiate liquidation sales.

This announcement comes after Macy’s and Sears declared they would also be closing dozens of stores nation-wide, including some in Ohio.

Rules of the road: Comments that are off topic or can be seen as personal attacks are subject to removal.