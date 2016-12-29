I hope you were ready for an adrenaline-hype shot straight to the heart this Thursday morning because that is what OSU just delivered in this absurdly cinematic trailer to their upcoming Fiesta Bowl game.

Set to the music of Johnny Cash, OSU insinuates that they themselves are a vengeful God that is on a mission to strike the Clemson Tigers down, and presumably into a void of nonexistence where they will remain until the Sun collapses. Why just beat a team when you can instead make them existentially ponder whether they deserve to be on this Earth, and if they bring value to humanity.

Just a reminder, the last time Clemson played OSU, they beat us 40 – 35. So it seems Urban Meyer has not forgot that loss but is looking to make The Clemson Tigers, a college football team, regret they’d ever been born.

