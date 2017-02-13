‘Too’s Spirits Under High’ to Host Reagan Tokes Memorial Fundraiser
Too’s Spirits Under High will be hosting a fundraiser next Tuesday from 8-close in memory of Reagan Tokes, the OSU senior who was kidnapped and murdered last week. Too’s will be donating 100% of all profits to the family of Reagan Tokes.
Below is the full announcement:
***Toos will be hosting a fundraiser next Tuesday from 8-close. We will donate 100% of all profits to the family of @reagantokes. Finding this picture of her was just so heartbreaking and wonderful at the same time and that’s when we decided we need to do something. We understand money doesn’t make this truly horrific event go away for her family in any way. Our only hope is that it helps take a tiny bit of stress away and shows her friends and family how much she means to The Ohio State community and that when times get tough we rally together. She was a big supporter of ours, so now it’s time for us to support her friends and family during their time of need. Please share this!! #ripReagan #TellAFriend #asseenoncampus #asseenincolumbus #columbusunderground #columbusalive #ohiostate #onceatoosregularalwaysatoosregular
Thank you @nbc4i for spreading the good word. Stop by @columbusbodega tonight, Toos on Tuesday and @oldfieldsosu on Thursday to celebrate the life of @reagantokes. This proves what we all already know, when shit gets bad this city rallies together to support one another!!!