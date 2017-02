Daniel Tosh and special guests will play the Schottenstein Center on Thursday, April 20 at 8 pm.

“Tosh.0” is in its ninth season and airs on Tuesday nights at 10PM ET/PT on Comedy Central. Daniel Tosh will host and perform an evening of standup comedy featuring writers and comedians from his Comedy Central show “Tosh.0”

Friday, April 14, 2017 Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE University of Nebraska Saturday, April 15, 2017 Mizzou Arena Columbia, MO University of Missouri Sunday, April 16, 2017 State Farm Center Champaign, IL University of Illinois Monday, April 17, 2017 Chafeitz Arena St. Louis, MO St. Louis University Tuesday, April 18, 2017 Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN Indiana University Wednesday, April 19, 2017 KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY University of Louisville Thursday, April 20, 2017 Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH Ohio State University Friday, April 21, 2017 Civic Coliseum Knoxville, TN University of Tennessee Saturday, April 22, 2017* LittleJohn Coliseum Clemson, SC Clemson University Sunday, April 23, 2017 Classic Center Athens, GA University of Georgia Tuesday, April 25, 2017 CFE Arena Orlando, FL University of Central Florida Wednesday, April 26, 2017 Tucker Arena Tallahassee, FL Florida State University Thursday, April 27, 2017 Baton Rouge River Center Baton Rouge, LA LSU Friday, April 28, 2017 Rudder Theatre College Station, TX Texas A&M University Saturday, April 29, 2017 Frank Erwin Austin, TX University of Texas at Austin Sunday, April 30, 2017 United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX Texas Tech University Wednesday, May 03, 2017 Taco Bell Arena Boise, ID Boise State University Thursday, May 04, 2017 Spokane Arena Spokane, WA Gonzaga University Friday, May 05, 2017 Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR University of Oregon Sunday, May 07, 2017 Save Mart Center-Fresno State Fresno, CA Fresno State University

Tickets go on-sale Friday February 17 at 10AM at Livenation.com, the venue box office, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com. All tickets subject to applicable service charges.

