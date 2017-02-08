What’s going on this weekend?
February 10 @ 7 a.m.
Wear weird clothes, chug 5-Hour Energy, dance your ass off and help raise money for kids in need
Black Tiger Sex Machine @ Skully’s
February 10 @ 9 p.m.
Dark, aggressive EDM from guys in LED tiger helmets? Yes, please.
Headmasters- A Tribute to The Smiths @ Rumba Cafe
February 10 @ 10 p.m.
If death EDM sounds a like a panic attack to you, this may be more your speed. Pay homage to Morrissey and his crew for gracing us with legendary rock ‘n’ roll.
Ring of Honor Wrestling @ Express LIVE
February 12 @ 6:30 p.m.
Watch a bunch of puffed-up, tanned-up machos duke it out in the ultimate test of physical strength, endurance and most importantly, testosterone.
More fun shit to do here!Rules of the road: Comments that are off topic or can be seen as personal attacks are subject to removal.