Buckeyethon

February 10 @ 7 a.m.

Wear weird clothes, chug 5-Hour Energy, dance your ass off and help raise money for kids in need

Black Tiger Sex Machine @ Skully’s

February 10 @ 9 p.m.

Dark, aggressive EDM from guys in LED tiger helmets? Yes, please.

Headmasters- A Tribute to The Smiths @ Rumba Cafe

February 10 @ 10 p.m.

If death EDM sounds a like a panic attack to you, this may be more your speed. Pay homage to Morrissey and his crew for gracing us with legendary rock ‘n’ roll.

Ring of Honor Wrestling @ Express LIVE

February 12 @ 6:30 p.m.

Watch a bunch of puffed-up, tanned-up machos duke it out in the ultimate test of physical strength, endurance and most importantly, testosterone.

