That no-nonsense switcharoo from warm to friggin’ freezing was brutal, am I right? There’s no time to mope, the weekend is here and it’s time to tie on some late nights here in our lively city.

Gallery Hop

The grand staple of this city’s nightlife. Need I say more? Peep the link for new January attractions.

Elvis’s Bday Bash



The King lives on at King Avenue Five with Central Ohio’s Premier Elvis Tribute Band, The Sons of Gladys.

After New Years Bash

Pop the champagne and call up Mariah Carey for an encore performance (“doesn’t get any better” than that first one though) because we’re doing it all over again with A.M. Soul Society, The Original Soundtrack and Souther at Rumba Cafe.

CBJ v. New York Raders

Cheer those men back onto that win streak, damnit.

Russian Winter Festival

Class it up this weekend with some music and culture at this violin concerto.

