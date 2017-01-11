Whit’s Frozen Custard is officially closing. The Ohio based Custard Franchise Chain is citing high rent with no sign of lowering along with customers complaining about parking.

“Our costs were getting out of hand,” Wells said to Bizjournals.. “Our prices for pints are so low. We’re not some of our competitors, so we’re selling three times as much to pay those rents. It was strictly a business decision.” Owner Chad Wells said to Bizjournals, he went to mention that customers parking complaints.

He also takes issue with the fact that Gallery Hop has become essentially “a bar hop” and is “not what it used to be.”

Whit’s will be just fine though, as it has locations in four different states, including another one just north of where this one is closing. 3339 N. High St in Clintonville will be the next closest place to get your frozen custard fill.

Wells is likely to open more according to the article, maybe in Grandview or Grove City but this new one might have a drive-thru.

